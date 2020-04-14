Man dies after being struck in vehicle by falling tree, troopers say

A 60-year-old man was killed Monday when the tractor-trailer he was driving lost control after being struck by a falling tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was driving west on State Road 50 and east of County Road 711 when it lost control after being struck by the falling tree, troopers said.

The man then lost control of his vehicle, which collided with several trees, according to troopers.

The man died at the scene, troopers said.