Medics leave families behind, risk personal safety to test for coronavirus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Every day, hundreds of people are tested for the coronavirus at the drive-up testing site at the Orange County Convention Center.

Specialist Marie Alvarez is one of the medics administering the tests. The thought of catching the virus herself while testing sick people has crossed her mind.

“While I’m actually working, we stay busy enough just trying to help our community,” Alvarez said. “I don’t really dwell on that too much, but it is there, you’re a little bit nervous at the end of the day.”

While testing, Alvarez is in full protective gear, which includes a full body Tyvex suit, gloves, an N95 fitted face mask and a face guard. It reassures her.

The gloves are changed after every test and she gives dozens and dozens of tests per day.

Alvarez sometimes has cars with multiple patients. Sometimes it’s cars with entire families, including small children, who need to be tested.

“You talk to them like little adults, I don’t try to talk to lie to them or really sugar coat it,” she said. “I tell them it’s gonna be weird. It is. You’ve got a stranger in your face.”

Alvarez does it all while her entire family is home.

She and her fiance have three children between them.

She has not seen any of them in person for weeks, choosing not to see them out of an abundance of caution.

"I have the opportunity of staying here and staying away from them, so I'm not going to take that risk," she said.

The temporary testing site at the Orange County Convention Center opens daily at 9 a.m. Medical professionals give 400 tests per day, free of charge.