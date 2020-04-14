Osceola church gives back by making face masks for essential workers

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – One small church group is working to do their part during the coronavirus pandemic by making face masks for essential workers.

Stephanie Clark said she organized the effort in late March through Narcoossee Baptist Church, which is located at 810 N. Narcoossee Rd.

Over the course of three weeks, Clark said she's distributed more than 1,500 masks to police departments, hospitals, fire departments, nursing homes and other essential businesses.

Last week, the Florida Highway Patrol received an order of 400 masks from the church.

"When I spoke to FHP, they said 'absolutely, we need 400,'" Clark said. "We were super excited just to be able to fill a need that we didn't know was there."

Clark, her mother and her aunt do the majority of the sewing, but the mask making has mainly been driven by donations she's received through Facebook.

"The community has really done this. We're the hands behind it, but it took a lot of people, not just us," Clark said.

This week, Clark's group has received two orders of several hundred masks from the Osceola County Fire Department and the St. Cloud Fire Department.

"With just those two, we got an order of 900 and others with nurses and hospitals that we're working on," she said.

Clark said she will continue to make masks as long as there is a need and supplies are available.

"That we have the opportunity that God's given us the ability to do this, then that's really the only reason that we're doing it," she said.

To make a donation, call 407-709-3481 or visit http://www.nbaptistchurch.org/

