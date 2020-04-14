Sanford man reported missing may be in Orlando area, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford man’s family is searching for the 33-year-old after he went missing several weeks ago, according to police.

Sanford police said David Keyes was reported missing about two weeks ago. According to Keyes’ family, he was last seen driving his blue Toyota convertible.

Police said they believe Keyes may be in the Orlando area and may be a danger to himself.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Sanford police at 407-688-5070.

The family is offering a reward for information about David’s whereabouts.