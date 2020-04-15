Coronavirus: YouTube offers small businesses free video builder tool

YouTube has launched a new tool to help small businesses with their online presence during the coronavirus pandemic.

The free video builder is aimed at helping companies that don't have resources to create their own videos from scratch.

The tool has a variety of layouts and options to make customized videos that are six or 15 seconds long.

Businesses just need a Google account, a YouTube account and to sign up with the video builder.

