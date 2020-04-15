Man fires at officers outside Rockledge hospital, police say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A man armed with a long gun fired at officers outside Rockledge Regional Medical Center Tuesday night, according to the Rockledge Police Department.

Police said they were called to the hospital around 8:30 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired and as they were searching the area, they saw a vehicle pulled over on U.S. 1 near Longwood Avenue with a man standing near the rear.

As an officer approached, the man pulled a long gun from the trunk and began shooting toward the hospital where two other officers were standing, records show.

One of the officers shot back at the suspect, at which point the man got in his vehicle and sped off as authorities pursued, according to the report.

Police have not said whether the suspect was injured in the gunfire but a news release noted that a woman was dropped off at Cape Canaveral Hospital with a gunshot wound that occurred outside of Rockledge.

It’s unclear how the woman is connected to the officer-involved shooting. Details on the extent of her injury were not immediately provided.

No officers were injured.

Officials said multiple vehicles and the Rockledge Regional Medical Center building were hit when the suspect fired his gun.

The investigation is ongoing and security footage is being reviewed. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).