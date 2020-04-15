Orlando mayor creates social media initiative to show thanks to essential employees working through COVID-19 pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced in a news briefing Wednesday evening he is launching a new city-wide initiative to continually recognize essential employees for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dyer said the initiative will be called #ThankYouORL and will encourage social media users to support those who provide essential services and risk their health to do so.

[RELATED - DO YOUR PART: Show News 6 how you’re making a difference during the coronavirus pandemic]

“Our collective actions of staying home and practicing social distancing when it’s essential to go out has been critical to stop the spread and save lives,” Dyer said in a video posted to Twitter. “As many of us stay home, we are grateful to those who continue to provide essential services, including the medical professional and first responders committed to our health a safety.”

Dyer went on to thank the employees of the city, grocery store employees, teachers, bus drivers and “other helpers on the front lines ensuring we have what we need.”

Facing an unprecedented challenge, our community has stepped up to do what’s necessary to protect and support one another. For that, I #ThankYouORL. pic.twitter.com/OCobUPFfc7 — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) April 15, 2020

To participate in the initiative, tag your posts on social media with #ThankYouORL.