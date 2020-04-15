Pedestrian in road dragged, killed in crash on Edgewater Drive

A person lying in the middle of Edgewater Drive overnight Wednesday died after being hit and dragged by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The unidentified 43-year-old pedestrian was lying in the road for an unknown reason just after midnight when an SUV drove over the victim, according to the crash report.

The vehicle dragged the pedestrian and then came to a stop, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

The victim has not been identified until their family has been notified.