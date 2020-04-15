Sam’s Club announces special Hero Hours for health care workers, first responders fighting COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – Health care workers and first responders who have been dedicating their efforts to fighting the spread of coronavirus will soon have their own designated shopping hours at Sam’s Club stores.

Hero Hours will begin Sunday and continue each Sunday until further notice from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“In order to protect our associates, healthcare workers and first responders, all shoppers will be provided and highly encouraged to wear masks while they are shopping at the club during this time. It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ for everything these incredible individuals are doing for our communities,” a Sam’s Club news release read.

Hero Hours were originally meant for associates to do their shopping but have since been expanded.

Publix also recently announced a similar program for its stores. First responders and health care workers can shop there Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

These designated hours are in addition to senior hours in place at many grocery stores across the state.

