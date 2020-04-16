City of Orlando honors workers at ORMC

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Health care workers at the Orlando Regional Medical Center were honored by the City of Orlando on Wednesday.

Mayor Buddy Dyer along with side Police Chief Orlando Rolon, lead a parade of patrol cars and members of the Orlando Fire Department as health care workers watched on.

"It's always good to show someone that they are appreciated. It's always good to see when someone appreciates what you do," said Rolon. "They don't hear that enough. I don't think health care workers and the executive staff that runs these hospitals hear it enough from our citizens, except when crisis strikes."

Orlando Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale said that his first responders evaluate COVID-19 patients, he said that saving lives requires working together.

"You see that we brightened up their day," said Barksdale. "While we bring the patients in here, we are only with them for a short period of time. That patient is here for a long duration and you know for a patient to walk out of these doors, it takes a lot of effort."

Orlando Regional Medical Center said that the gesture of officers lining the street goes a long way.

"Really uplifting. Really wonderful to see how touched the team was and great to be able to recognize each other," said Carlos Carrasco, VP of Operations for ORMC.

The Orlando Fire Department also said is it working with first responders to make sure safety changes are made if necessary.