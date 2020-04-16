Deputies search for missing Lake County teen

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

15-year-old Lawson Laye was last seen in the Paisley area, but deputies said they have no information on his whereabouts or possible companions.

Laye is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone who sees Laye or has information on his whereabouts should immediately call 911 or the Central Florida Crimeline by calling (800) 423-8477.