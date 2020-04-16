Florida woman accused of beating 58-year-old man to death, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is accused of beating a 58-year-old man to death and attacking an 84-year-old man in the same incident, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Gina Cass, 51, was originally arrested April 7 on charges of battery on a person 65 or older and burglary to a business with a battery therein after she beat two elderly men during an altercation along West Colonial Drive, according to a news release.

During that incident Cass attacked 58-year-old Edward Dillow and an 84-year-old man when he tried to step in and defend Dillow from Cass’ attack, deputies said.

Cass was arrested on the charges listed above and was later charged with second-degree murder after Dillow died on April 9 from his injuries sustained during the initial attack.

Cass’ murder charge was added Thursday.