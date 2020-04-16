‘He came out of nowhere:’ Man punctures neighbor’s lung in random stabbing attack, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man behind bars facing a second-degree attempted murder charge after he stabbed a neighbor multiple times, puncturing the victim’s lung, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Smith, 39, was arrested April 6 after deputies responded to a home along Pine Street in Fruitland Park after a man showed up to Leesburg Regional Medical Center suffering from stab wounds, advising deputies of the violence that was committed outside his home.

The victim told deputies he went outside to get his dog, when Smith “came out of nowhere” and began stabbing him. Records show the victim said he was able to wrestle Smith to the ground and eventually pry the knife away from him.

According to an arrest report, Smith and the victim had known each other since 2012. The victim told deputies he didn’t understand why Smith would do such a thing to him.

According to jail records, Smith is also facing one count of sexual battery on a child and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child, in addition to the attempted second-degree murder charge. A report states Smith contacted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on April 5 and told deputies of the crimes.

After an investigation into his confession, Lake County deputies added the charges to his initial arrest.

It was not immediately clear if Smith was granted bond on any of the aforementioned charges.