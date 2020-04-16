Natural Light holding commencement ceremony on Facebook Live for college graduates

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, countless graduates this year missed out on a hard-earned rite of passage: commencement.

Graduation ceremonies across the nation and world were canceled.

That’s why Natural Light beer is holding a worldwide commencement on Facebook Live for the Class of 2020 next month.

The event is for all college grads over the age of 21from all cities, all states and all schools.

It is set for May 14 at 7 p.m. ET.

The worldwide commencement will feature a variety of guests, including Stephen A. Smith, Mark Cuban and Jane Lynch.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.