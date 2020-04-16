Taste of Oviedo 2020 canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 Taste of Oviedo has officially been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Oviedo-Winter Springs Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday.

The event was set to originally take place on March 28 but was then postponed until May 9. Now, the event has been canceled altogether due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, a chamber official said.

“This signature event brings our community together for a day of food, fun and networking,” said Bridget Lake, OWSRCC president. “For 25 -- going on 26 years -- this event has been an eagerly anticipated tradition for the Oviedo/Winter Springs community, a joyful gathering that is cherished by thousands of residents and fans.”

The Taste of Oviedo will return in 2021, with details announced later this year, Lake said.

“Like so many chambers and groups throughout the country working through the COVID-19 crisis, we had to make a difficult decision. While we regret the need to cancel the Taste of Oviedo this year, our staff and board feel that this is the responsible decision,” Lake said. “We know that our sponsors, vendors and attendees are disappointed, but we look forward to bringing Taste back next year as an even stronger celebration of our chamber community.”

