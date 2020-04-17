2 Publix employees in Orlando test positive for coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two Publix workers at Orlando-area stores have tested positive for coronavirus, the store confirmed Friday.

One of the employees works at 2873 South Orange Ave. while the other works at 16825 East Colonial Drive.

“Like other essential service providers, we have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19. Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities,” said Maria Brous, Publix spokeswoman.

Publix has been adding new policies to its stores to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including one-way aisle markers. The arrows help customers and employees maintain social distancing while shopping.

Another safety measure Publix has taken is installing Plexiglass at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies at all of its stores to add a protective barrier between the customer and employee.

“We are proud of how our dedicated associates are taking care of our customers and each other through this unprecedented and challenging time,” Brous added.

As unemployment claims rise, Publix is looking to hire thousands of employees for the company’s stores and distribution centers amid the coronavirus.

Various jobs are listed for stores throughout Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

