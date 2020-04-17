Amid coronavirus pandemic, Central Florida pastor talks Easter services, tight pants and ‘Tiger King’

ORLANDO, Fla. – This week on “Florida’s Fourth Estate,” News 6 anchors Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden get spiritual with the leader of one of the fastest growing churches in America.

Pastor Justin Dailey, from Action Church in Orlando, shares what it was like having Easter services without anyone in the audience during the coronavirus pandemic and how he says the church is able to reach more people during these tough times.

Having counseled people who have lost jobs and are worried about getting sick, Dailey also breaks down the biggest issues facing his congregants during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Need another reason to give this week’s episode a listen? Two words: “Tiger King.”

“It’s one of the few podcasts in which you will see a pastor address ‘Tiger King’ and tight pants all in the same conversation,” Austin said.

You can catch all of this and more on this week’s edition of “Florida’s Fourth Estate.”

