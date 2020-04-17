Big names join forces to feed first responders in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – There was a bit of a theme to Friday’s lunch lineup outside 4 Rivers Smokehouse in Daytona Beach.

First responders got to eat for free, thanks to NASCAR and Daytona International Speedway.

“Any way that we can help our local community is always really rewarding for everybody at NASCAR and the Daytona International Speedway. And it starts at the top, Jim France and Lesa France Kennedy are incredible community leaders, and they want to do anything and everything possible during these difficult times to give back,” Chip Wile, president of Daytona International Speedway said.

John Rivers said he was happy to play a role in Friday’s feast.

“We’re just grateful to be a part of it, taking care of the first responders is so important, especially at this time when they’re putting their lives in danger every single day. It’s really fantastic that the Speedway is doing this,” the 4 Rivers founder and CEO said.

The giveaway put a bow on NASCAR’s week-long project of feeding local heroes.

“They’re great community partners, and we have a lot of great community partners here too. The community has responded great. And we’re going to beat this...we’re going to beat his pandemic back to where it needs to go. And the only way we’re going to get through this is as a team, working together. And that’s what we’re going to do,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said.