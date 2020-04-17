Brevard senior citizens show off their dance moves

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With songs from their golden years, like “New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra and “I Feel Good” by James Brown, residents of The Fountains of Melbourne clapped and danced from their balconies to the sound of Derek and The Slammers.

“This entertainment was fantastic. Having the band out on our shuffleboard court, people dancing, waving -- great choice of music, and it really lifted our spirits,” said Jean Rice, one of the almost 300 residents who calls the assisted living community home.

The executive director of the community, Sandra Garruti, said they’re doing all they can to keep seniors engaged and music is one of the best ways to do that.

Senior citizens at Melbourne living community showing off their dance moves with Derek and the Slammers. News 6 WKMG / ClickOrlando Posted by Carolina Cardona on Friday, April 17, 2020

"Our residents are used to being out and about and socializing and just having a great time and you know we had to get creative," Garruti said. "To have our residents coming out on the porch and you see associates out here as well, you know, it's just joy."

For the local band that’s been performing for more than 30 years throughout the country, even for U.S. troops overseas, this performance was unique. The band’s lead singer said it will be one they’ll cherish for years to come.

“I don’t think we’ll ever forget this one,” Derek Bernard said. “They just look so happy; so happy to have something, some kind of entertainment and it makes us happy to make someone else happy. That’s what we do.”