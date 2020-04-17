Grocery store employees in Volusia County will be able to get a COVID-19 test

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Grocery Store employees in Volusia County will be able to get a coronavirus test, according to Rep. David Santiago’s office.

Rep. Santiago’s office said starting on April 20 the three Family Health Source locations in Volusia County will offer a dedicated testing line for essential employees and first responders.

“Our essential employees, like those who work for our local grocery stores and pharmacies, and first responders come across hundreds of people a day without any regard for their own safety. In these troubling times, this is the least we can do to say thank you to them,” Rep. Santiago said in a statement.

The Family Health Source locations are at the Daytona Racing and Card Club, Deltona Plaza and the walk-up site in DeLand.

Rep. Santiago’s office said more information will be released at a press conference at 11 a.m. on Friday in Deltona.

