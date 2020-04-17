RVs 4 MDs helps Orlando ER nurse protect family from COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jennifer Pyles can self-isolate a few feet away from her front doorstep thanks to the generosity of a stranger.

The Orlando mother of three has worked in health for 14 years, currently as an ER nurse.

After long hours at the hospital, she said returning home amid the coronavirus pandemic can be a hazard to her children.

“It’s frightening that we could transmit it and not even know that we’re sick. That is what is so scary,” Pyles said.

Concerned she may come in contact with COVID-19 patients she decided to take action, so she turned to social media.

“I was trying to sleep in the middle of the night and found a Facebook page called RVs for MDs that someone had created,” Pyles said.

Complete strangers were lending their unused RVs to healthcare workers across the country so they could safely isolate themselves from their families. Pyles said her request was instantly answered.

“I had three people offering to bring an RV to my house for free,” Pyles said.

Before long an RV was dropped off at her Orlando home filled with amenities.

“I ugly cried, I ugly cried, I couldn’t believe the selflessness of people,” Pyles said.

The temporary home on wheels is offering peace of mind in her driveway.

“I’m still able to see my kids from a distance because some people still don’t have that privilege, I’m so ridiculously thankful for that,” Pyles said.

The Facebook group RVs 4 MDs as nearly 30,000 members. Pyles said she doesn’t know how long she will self-isolate.