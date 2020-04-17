WATCH LIVE: Osceola County officials provide update on COVID-19 as cases approach 400

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Osceola County are expected to provide an update Friday on COVID-19 as positive cases surpass 24,000 in Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Osceola County has 388 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 115 patients are hospitalized with complications from the sickness.

Earlier this month, officials announced a new order that would require residents to wear a face mask when going out in public. If the order wasn’t followed, the violater could receive a fine or face jail time.

The day the order went into effect, county officials announced they would loosen the mandate to remove the possibility of fines and jail time.

The order is still mandatory for anyone grocery shopping, running errands or out in public in Osceola County but those who violate the new rule will no longer risk a $500 fine or up to 60 days in jail.