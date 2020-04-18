1 killed in crash near Bunnell

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed in a crash near Bunnell on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash happened on 13600 block of State Road 100.

The crash involved two vehicles, according to investigators.

Investigators said troopers closed the roadway.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.