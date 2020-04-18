Brevard Public Schools discuss back up plans for 2020 graduation

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with Brevard Public Schools are discussing back up plans for 2020 graduation amid the spread of the coronavirus.

School officials are looking at having graduation in May or June or July.

Brevard Schools said graduations will likely adhere to social distancing and with a limited amount of guests.

“A virtual graduation can’t give you the same experience and satisfaction that comes from walking across the stage to get your diploma,” Luis Maldonado of Cocoa High School said.

School officials said they wait to hear from state leaders on when it would be a proper time to celebrate the 2020 seniors.

