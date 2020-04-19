DeLand police investigate shooting that left man injured

DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left a man injured.

Police said officers went to AdventHealth DeLand at about 11 p.m. Friday in reference to a person shot.

Officers were advised that at least one victim was shot in the chest area in the 800 block of Longview Avenue, police said. Police went to the scene and collected evidence.

Police said it was determined that there may have been three suspects involved in the incident.

Police also discovered that the incident may possibly be drug-related, police said.

The victim, described as a 36-year-old man, is in stable condition and is expected to survive, police said.

The Police Department is asking for any information that would lead to the identification and arrest of any and all suspects involved in Friday’s incident. Police said the case remains open for further investigation.