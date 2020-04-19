Seminole County to offer community COVID-19 test sites

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County announced it is offering pop-up community test sites starting this week.

The county, in partnership with True Health and Florida Department of Health-Seminole, will launch Community Test Sites starting on Tuesday, April 21.

Testing will be offered at a single location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.

The county has not announced locations yet but said locations will vary by date. The sites will be in communities such as East Altamonte, Midway, Goldsboro, Lincoln Heights, Bookertown, and Jamestown.

County officials said the testing will be outdoors. Patients can drive up to be tested while in their vehicles or they may walk up for testing.

Patients are required to bring their government-issued I.D. and they do not have to be exhibiting symptoms.

The tests are free, but patients with insurance should bring their insurance cards. County officials said appointments are not required.

