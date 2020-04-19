These TikToks explain why it’s important to fill out the census

ORLANDO, Fla. – During these pandemic days, TikTok has taken the social media world by storm.

The app, formerly known as Musical.ly, allows users to make and edit short videos. The platform has seen a spike in users since the coronavirus has forced people to avoid large gatherings and socially distance safely indoors.

Videos range from dance challenges to educational tips and reviews. One set of users decided to explain the importance of the census with popular dance moves.

So if you’ve ever wanted a short fun explanation on why you should fill out the census, dance along.

Back It Up with Census FAQs

You can check out influencer-in-the making @victor_cholico explains how you can fill out the census and probably debunks all the excuses on why you haven’t yet. For the first time ever, you can fill the census out online. And like the video explains, the Census Bureau does not share your personal information and it’s available in more than a dozen languages so there’s little to no excuse on why you haven’t done it yet.

Step-by-Step Guide To Filling Out The Census

Unsure of how to fill out your census online? Tik Tok user @thesweetcarols explains in less than a minute. It’s as simple as logging into the website. The last step is of course to do your happy dance once you’re done.

7 Rings and 7 Things The Census Determines

See if you can spot the seven ways census data helps our communities to a remix of Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings. Hint: @lifeofbrenduh puts two things in her first dance move.

If you had any questions about the census, hopefully, these TikToks cleared them up. If not, you can always head to Clickorlando.com/census to learn more.