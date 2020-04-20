Driver killed in crash after vehicle hits tree and catches on fire in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old DeLand woman was killed in a crash in Volusia County around 1 a.m. on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Jessica May Clark was driving a 2015 Dodge Durango northbound on Marsh Road in the area of Carter Road.

This is about three miles northeast of the intersection of State Road 17 and State Road 92.

Investigators said for an unknown reason Clark left the roadway and went through a wooden fence.

FHP said the Durango hit a tree and caught on fire.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.