Man armed with ‘AK-47’ shoots into Clermont home, police say

CLERMONT, Fla. – A man armed with what victims described as an AK-47 shattered a window when he shot into a home Sunday evening, according to the Clermont Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. at a home on East DeSoto Street.

Police said three victims who were inside the residence said Anthony Rodriguez came to the home, displayed what appeared to be an AK-47 and shot a single round into the residence, shattering a kitchen window.

No one was injured.

Police said the victims and the suspect knew each other but it’s unclear what led up to the gunfire.

Police and Lake County deputies searched the area for a gray Toyota Tacoma and ended up locating Rodriguez on State Road 50 at Emil Jahna Road, records show.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Rodriguez is being held at the Lake County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling and fleeing and eluding.