Orange County mayor says more COVID-19 tests need to be administered

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said not enough coronavirus tests have been administered in the county.

Demings said as of Monday, 16,732 tests have been administered in Orange County.

"Here in Central Florida, we don’t enough have tests, we don’t have enough testing kits,” he said.

In the best scenario, Demings said he wishes the county could have 10-15 mobile sites opened at the same time.

He added Orange County is dependent on a state supply chain, most of the testing has been administered from private testing.

Demings said someone could be waiting for a testing site to be closer to their home or they have a lack of transportation to get to a site.

The Florida Department of Health reports there are 1,204 positive cases of the coronavirus in Orange County, 7.2% of people who have had a coronavirus test in the county have tested positive.

Twenty-three people have died from the coronavirus in Orange County and 197 people have been hospitalized from the COVID-19, according to the department of health

Five different mobile testing sites are set up for coronavirus hot spots in the county this week.

Tests are free for county residents only, the county can test 250-300 people a day.

Residents must make an appointment first before showing up.

To set up an appointment you can call 407-723-5004. Appointments can be made from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A list of mobile testing sites are listed below:

April 20 - Jay Blanchard Park, 2451 N. Dean Road, Orlando, FL 32817

April 21 - South Econ Community Park, 3800 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando, FL 32829

April 22 - Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando, FL 32805

April 23 - Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

April 24 - West Orange Park, 150 Windermere Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

