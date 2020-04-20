80ºF

‘Put on your mask:’ Gloria Estefan turns mega-hit into safety message

Song plays nightly in downtown Miami

A Grammy Award-winning artist is putting a new spin on one of her mega-hit songs, and the new lyrics serve as a safety message.

Gloria Estefan turned her 1989 hit “Get On Your Feet” into “Put On Your mask.”

The song is played every day at 10 p.m. in downtown Miami at the new Paramount Worldcenter Tower.

The 62-year-old singer says a doctor encouraged her to create the public service announcement.

