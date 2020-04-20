Remains identified in 2 cold cases from Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The identities of a man and woman have been released from two separate cold cases in Volusia County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Howard Evans was found dead in 1986 and Doris Regina Chavers was last seen alive in 1989.

The Sheriff’s Office said Evans’ remains were found on Jan. 18, 1986 off of Pump House Road near Jones Island Road in the Ormond Beach Area.

Investigators said a social media post from 2019 showed Evans was missing for 29 years.

Deputies said they were able to get a DNA sample from Evan’s mother and this sample was able to link the remains from 1986 to Evans.

Chavers was 32 when she was last seen alive in Sanford in 1989, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

She was reported missing on Aug. 1, 1990, according to investigators.

On Aug. 19, 1991, remains were found in a heavily wooded area around Enterprise Osteen Road in Osteen, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said in August of 2018, deputies kept looking into the Chavers’ missing person case and detectives found her biological daughter.

Investigators said the DNA sample was a match to the remains found in 1991.

Anyone with information on the homicides of Evans and Chavers is asked to call the Major Case Unit at 386-254-1537.