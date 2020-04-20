Senior Salute: Christian Hofer

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – This edition of Senior Salute goes out to Hagerty Lacrosse’s Christian Hofer.

The team captain sets goals in the classroom and gets goals on the field.

Athletically, Christian is all-conference.

The attackman scored an extraordinary 59 goals last season for the Huskies. He’s put away 166 goals and assisted on 86 others in his 4-year varsity career.

Academically, Christian is an All-American, with 42 college credits under his belt.

Hofer is headed to Embry-Riddle to play lacrosse and study computational mathematics and mechanical engineering.

He’s worked so hard that he has a full academic and athletic scholarship waiting for him when he gets to campus.