Senior Salute: Christian Hofer
He sets goals in the classroom and gets goals on the field
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – This edition of Senior Salute goes out to Hagerty Lacrosse’s Christian Hofer.
The team captain sets goals in the classroom and gets goals on the field.
Athletically, Christian is all-conference.
The attackman scored an extraordinary 59 goals last season for the Huskies. He’s put away 166 goals and assisted on 86 others in his 4-year varsity career.
Academically, Christian is an All-American, with 42 college credits under his belt.
Hofer is headed to Embry-Riddle to play lacrosse and study computational mathematics and mechanical engineering.
He’s worked so hard that he has a full academic and athletic scholarship waiting for him when he gets to campus.
