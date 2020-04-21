Couple challenges News 6 viewers to donate funds to unemployed during coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – John and Kay Custis have transformed the economic downturn of COVID-19 into a network of generosity that they have now contributed to for a second time.

The retired Orlando couple donated their $2,400 stimulus check to a mother of four a few weeks ago and on Tuesday decided to help someone else with a check for $2,000.

“We’ve seen this community come together many times to help each other out,” John Custis said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

[MAKE ENDS MEET: News 6 debuts initiative to provide budget guidance for viewers]

The former U.S. Navy commander and his wife inspired other News 6 viewers to follow their lead and donate stimulus money to families who lost their jobs and income because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, News 6 viewers have sent more than $8,500 to families featured on the station’s “Make Ends Meet” segment.

“If it weren’t for you guys on Channel 6 getting results and making ends meet, this never would have happened," John Custis said.

The common complaint from unemployed workers sharing their stories during the pandemic has been the delay in getting unemployment benefits and stimulus checks.

Reggie Smith, a furloughed restaurant reservation coordinator, finally received his first unemployment check Tuesday after a month of failed attempts to complete an application on the Department of Economic Opportunity’s website.

He contacted News 6 to send a message of hope to viewers about how he never expected a gift from strangers.

“It’s humbling, it really is,” Smith said after learning he was receiving a $2,000 gift. “This is great. It’s insane. It’s a wow factor.”

Smith takes care of his elderly parents, doing the shopping and making sure his ailing mother has everything she needs.

His situation was something the Custis family felt was special.

“It’s just a wonderful thing he’s doing for his mom and dad,” Kay Custis said. “It’s selfless.”

John Custis was happy to hear Smith’s father served in the Air Force as a civil engineer for 30 years. He said retired military members should join him to help families in need.

“You know, military people are good people. They spent their lives serving their country," he said, “It would be a big help if they’d sign up and make it a mission to help people in the area.”

If you want to share your story or want to donate funds to a family hurt by unemployment, contact News 6 investigator Mike Holfeld at mholfeld@wkmg.com.