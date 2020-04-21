Fire damages Belleview landscaping business
No injuries reported, firefighters say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County firefighters are working to figure out what sparked a fire that damaged a landscaping business Monday evening.
When crews arrived, the building at TSL Commercial Landscaping in Belleview was completely engulfed in flames and smoke.
Officials said it took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
No injuries were reported.
An investigation is ongoing.
