Free masks given out in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood amid spread of COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 1,000 people in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood and the west side of Orange County got free masks Tuesday, all in an effort to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The mask giveaway was organized by city commissioner Regina Hill and other volunteers.

The masks were purchased by the commissioner's office and handed out to many residents in what she calls underserved areas.

"As I went through the district here, I observed that nobody was wearing masks, and I knew there was something I needed to do," said Commissioner Regina Hill. "I'm trying to reach those I know who may not have access to make because it’s hard to get to, those who might have some underlying health conditions."

The mask distribution Tuesday happened at the Coalition for the Homeless, the Salvation Army, Lake Lorna Doone Apartments And Maxwell Terrace Apartments.

The distribution came one day before mobile testing begins on the Westside of Orlando. On Wednesday, mobile testing will be available at Camping World Stadium and there’s testing Thursday at Barnett Park.

Erik Thompson, a resident at the Salvation Army, said safety now more than ever is key.

"I encourage everyone to wear a mask because this coronavirus is going around," said Thompson.

He told News 6 he's thankful for the mask he received.

"Because the coronavirus is still strong and going around and you’re going to need it," said Thompson.

Friday, Commissioner Hill said she plans to pass out 2,000 more masks in the Mercy Drive and Metrowest areas.