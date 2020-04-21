Front Line Appreciation Group supports small businesses in Central Florida during coronavirus shutdowns

ORLANDO, Fla. – Inside the family-owned restaurant Too Much Sauce on Tuesday, dozens of to-go orders were lined up on the counter -- a sight owner Evan Dimov hasn’t seen in weeks. He says it’s all thanks to the non-profit Front Line Appreciation Group, also known as FLAG of Central Florida.

It’s co-owners heard about the struggles Dimov was facing as a small business in a story on News 6 last week.

"One of our FLAG members reached out to us and said, 'I just saw a story on Channel 6, you guys have to watch it,'" said Jason Hoffman, co-founder FLAG of Central Florida. "She sent me the link, we watched the story and 20 minutes later we were on the phone with Evan."

FLAG is a non-profit that started through a Facebook campaign in New Jersey on March 19 and quickly spread across the nation. It has grown to be 100 chapters strong, including FLAG of Central Florida which was up and running on April 1.

“We raise money through our Facebook page and through social media and all the donations that come in are given directly to our local restaurants,” said co-founder David Linn. “Then we are taking those meals and dropping them off at our hospitals, front line responders fire stations and police stations.”

The group put in an order for 39 lunches with Too Much Sauce on Tuesday. Those 39 orders will then head to 911 dispatchers in Orlando. Dimov teared up thinking how grateful he is for the bump in business.

“You know a lot of people are so greedy out there and they want to take and give money to the big guys and here comes them over here raising a little bit of money and trying to help these little guys,” Dimov said. “This is a community thing. This is fantastic. This is nice. It’s really nice.”

FLAG of Central Florida is currently working on supporting 15 local restaurants and is continuing to accept donations. The money raised will be spent purchasing lunch at those restaurants and then delivered to first responders.

For more information on FLAG of Central Florida, to get involved or to donate, click here.