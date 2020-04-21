If you don’t file taxes and have dependents, act now to receive the extra $500 on your stimulus check

ORLANDO, Fla. – Those who receive federal benefits and are not typically required to file a tax return will automatically receive their $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check but they need to act fast if they have dependents and want to receive the extra $500 per child.

The IRS announced Tuesday that those recipients need to submit dependent information before noon eastern on Wednesday, before economic impact payments are made to those receiving Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits, Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income and Affairs beneficiaries.

Dependent information can be submitted here.

Those who have children and did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 will not receive the extra $500 per child unless they use the tool linked above. For those who miss the deadline, the $500 per child will be paid in association with a return filing for tax year 2020 and they will only receive the base amount of $1,200.

After a payment has been issued, recipients will not be able to add dependent information. The IRS didn’t give a timeline for when those payments would be issued but did indicate in a news release that it would be “soon.”

“We want to ‘Plus $500’ these recipients with children so they can get their maximum Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 plus $500 for each eligible child as quickly as possible,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement issued the day before the deadline. “They’ll get $1,200 automatically, but they need to act quickly and register at IRS.gov to get the extra $500 per child added to their payment. These groups don’t normally have a return filing obligation and may not realize they qualify for a larger payment. We’re asking people and organizations throughout the country to share this information widely and help the IRS with the Plus $500 Push.”