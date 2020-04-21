Orlando police: Speeding on the rise as traffic declines due to coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is cracking down on highway speeding, which has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

OPD launched Operation Highway Slow Down this week, a campaign to reduce the number of crashes, fatalities and injuries on the highways.

According to police, there have been fewer vehicles on the roads during Florida’s stay-at-home order, but officers said they’ve also seen an increase of speeding vehicles and aggressive driving.

During the enforcement period, police said they will focus on strategic points along State Road 408, State Road 417 and State Road 528.

Police said the purpose of the campaign is to educate the public and increase driver awareness of the posted speed limit and the dangers of traveling at high speeds.

Operation Highway Slow Down is scheduled to be enforced from April 20 until May 1.

[TIMELINE: The spread of coronavirus in Florida]

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.