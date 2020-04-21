Second shooting suspect sought after DeLand teen injured by gunfire, police say

DELAND, Fla. – The DeLand Police Department is searching for a second suspect they say was involved in a shooting after an 18-year-old woman was arrested for shooting a teen and attempting to shoot a second victim, according to investigators.

Officers responded to 409 ½ W. Beresford Ave. on April 13 for reports of a shooting, and when they arrived, they located a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the back, investigators said.

The victim told police he was shot by an 18-year-old female he identified as Fredryonna Grimes. Investigators said they identified another victim who advised that Grimes attempted to shoot him as well as he fled the scene, according to the Department.

Grimes was arrested Monday on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and remains at the Volusia County Branch Jail on no bond.

The 19-year-old victim was transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital by air where police said he is currently undergoing treatment.

Investigators said they determined there is another shooter who accompanied Grimes; detectives are asking the community for information leading to information on the arrest of the second shooter.

Anyone with information on the accomplice may contact the DeLand Police Department at 386-626-7400 or submit an anonymous tip here: https://volusia.crimewatchfl.com/delandpd/submit-tip.