TSA: Man tries to bring gun, ammunition through security checkpoint at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested at the Orlando International Airport after a gun was found in his bag by a TSA agent, according to security officials.

The 26-year-old man was intercepted around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the TSA security checkpoint and arrested by Orlando police.

TSA agents also found 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition inside the man’s bag using the checkpoint’s X-ray machine, according to officials. Agents maintained both the gun and ammunition until police arrived and took the items into evidence, a news release stated.

The man, who has not yet been identified, faces criminal charges for carrying a firearm in a place prohibited by law, according to the release.

“If a gun is brought to the TSA screening checkpoint, the passenger will need to stop for an interview by police and even if they are not arrested or cited, the passenger will face a civil penalty from the TSA that can exceed $13,000,” said Sari Koshetz, a spokesperson for the TSA. “If your goal is to maintain social distancing, do know precisely what is in your bag and pockets before heading to the airport.”

Across Florida, year to date, TSA officers have confiscated 23 guns at Orlando International Airport, 20 at Tampa International Airport, 17 at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 18 at Miami International Airport and 10 at Jacksonville International Airport.

“The diligence of our officers during these trying times exemplifies their dedication to keeping travelers safe,” Koshetz said.