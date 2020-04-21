Woman gets COVID-19 antibody test in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Omni Healthcare in Brevard County said that it is testing people for COVID-19 antibodies. The facility said that it would mean that the person has previously contracted the coronavirus.

Gila Bronner said she received the test on Friday. She said she became concerned after traveling out of town for business.

"I was concerned though throughout this whole time that there was a possibility that I might have had it,” said Bronner. "Early at end of February that I thought I might have been exposed during a conference in Washington and actually someone, subsequently, a number of people that attended that conference subsequently had tested positive."

Bronner said the test was a simple prick of the finger and a blood draw.

OMNI Healthcare said it’s tested about 400 people for the coronavirus antibodies.

OMNI officials said they are using testing kids manufactured in The United States and other countries. The company said the goal is to see if the virus has already worked its way through someone’s body.

"It may be that this one does work. And we will know because of this test group going through and also having the blood sample tested. This might be the right one,” said Bronner.

OMNI Healthcare expects to receive the blood test results from their first group on Tuesday.

The facility said that some insurances will cover the test, otherwise, it costs $100 at their Melbourne facility.