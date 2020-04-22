AdventHealth secures thousands of COVID-19 test kits

In a virtual press conference where reporters could text in their questions, News 6 got a glimpse at how AdventHealth is handling coronavirus, including the ongoing issue of test kits being in short supply around the country.

Dr. Neil Finkler is the Chief Medical Officer of Acute Care Services

"Today as we speak, we have the ability to do 200-300 tests in our region and 200-300 hundred in the North Region in Daytona Beach," Dr. Finkler said.

The hospital system has it's drive-up testing sites at the Daytona Beach Speedway, the Mall at Millenia, and Seminole Town Center with plans to open even more

They also started securing supplies for inhouse testing in January, before the virus hit.

Since then they’ve partnered with a lab in Texas which gives their entire system access to 10,000 tests per day, with a 24-48 hour turn around.

A portion of those tests is allocated for Central Florida.

“We actually have the capacity to do about 3,500 tests per day that has allowed us to open up areas like Centra Care,” Dr. Finkler said.

As the country is looking at ways to reopen the economy--Advent Health is as well.

They are planning on resuming non-essential surgeries in May.

"We will continue to monitor and open up in a slow fashion that will quite frankly be the safest for our patients our staff and most importantly our community," Dr. Finkler said.

All of AdventHealth’s testing locations are open to the public.

They encourage you to register in advance, and we have a link at www.AdventHealthCoronavirusTesting.com.