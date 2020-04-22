CDC says second wave of coronavirus could be worse this winter

A second wave of coronavirus cases could appear this winter in conjunction with the flu, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told The Washington Post in an interview.

“We’re going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time,” said CDC Director Robert Redfield, who predicts the viruses will act as a dual assault on the healthcare system.

“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” Redfield said. “And when I’ve said this to others, they kind of put their head back (because) they don’t understand what I mean.”

While there are shots to help prevent the flu as well as medicine to help treat it, the novel coronavirus has no approved treatment or vaccine so it remains a deadly infection.

Officials have projected that the coronavirus death toll by August will reach 66,000, a 10% increase from the previous prediction.

The new death toll comes after states began to update their coronavirus-related deaths.

The new tallies add residents of nursing homes whom officials are now counting as presumptive positives, Dr. Chris Murray, the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, told CNN.

As the number of deaths grows and paint the pandemic as larger than previously thought, the timeline for relaxing social distancing measures should be slowed down, Murray said.

“If people start to go back to normal social interaction or even progressively go back, the risk of transmission will go up ... and then you go back to the sort of exponential rise that was happening before we put in social distancing,” Murray told CNN. “The risk is very great for resurgence from these early openings.”

So far, the United States has recorded more than 825,306 infections and at least 45,075 deaths since COVID-19 was first reported.