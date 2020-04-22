Coronavirus testing at Camping World Stadium underway for those with or without symptoms

ORLANDO, Fla. – Testing began Wednesday at the third of five scheduled locations for Orange County's mobile coronavirus testing.

The site at Camping World Stadium marked the first time the Florida Department of Health has operated large-scale testing in the western part of Orange County.

Tests are free to Orange County residents over 18 with or without symptoms.

Officials said the tests are guaranteed for people who have made appointments, but walk-ups are also accepted if supplies are available.

Early Wednesday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer toured the testing location alongside district 5 Commissioner Regina Hill.

"We're hopeful that if we continue to do what we have been doing, that we'll see the end of this," Dyer said. "It's important to find out who has the virus so we can quarantine you and not spread the virus."

The testing site at Camping World Stadium came after a one-day location was opened Kay Blanchard Park on Monday and South Econ Community Park on Tuesday. Testing is scheduled to take place at Barnett Park on Thursday and West Orange Park on Friday.

Residents can make an appointment by calling Orange County's Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center at 407-723-5004 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Health officials said anyone who receives a test should know within 48 hours if they've tested positive for coronavirus.

While the mobile tested is scheduled to conclude on Friday, dates, and locations could be added if the county receives additional supplies.

“They’re for sure going to do the rest of this week and then evaluate what they have in terms of testing supplies,” Dyer said. “It’s kind of an ongoing trickling-in type of thing, they can test with what they have.”

