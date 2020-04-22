Motorcyclist killed in Daytona Beach crash, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after Daytona Beach police say the rider and their bike were found in a pond along Indigo Drive near U.S. 92.

Daytona Beach police responded to Indigo Drive near Daytona Ale House after 8 p.m. A passerby spotted the motorcycle in the water and called 911, according to police. Police found the rider along with the motorcycle in the water.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, police said.

Police said they believe the rider was going east on Indigo Drive and failed to make the left turn along the road, driving off into the pond.

The crash is still under investigation. The motorcyclist has not been identified.