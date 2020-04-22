Orange County COVID-19 task force member prepares for reopening businesses meeting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County is preparing to conduct its first meeting involving a task force to develop a plan to reopen businesses.

J. Henry is a member of the task force picked by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Henry said that he has owned J. Henry's Barbershop since 1994. He said in the hours leading up to the first meeting, he's finalizing his planned remarks to the group.

“I got to do something because I’m already dying without the virus," said Henry. “When we go into business, we go into business because we have a dream. We have a vision.”

The Orange County Task Force consists of economic experts, theme park executives, and of course small business owners like Henry.

“When you're talking to someone that is still working, I’m not hating on anybody, but I listen to everybody still working’s conversation and is totally the opposite of the people who are not employed at the present time," said Henry.

The task force meeting is scheduled via phone conference at 9 a.m Wednesday.