Altamonte Springs police help celebrate woman’s birthday after husband of 50 years passes away

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – It can be lonely celebrating a birthday while having to be socially distanced from loved ones during a pandemic, but when one woman lost her husband of 50 years right before her birthday, some local heroes stepped up to make sure she didn’t celebrate alone.

According to a tweet by the City of Altamonte, Altamonte Springs police officer Andrew Desmond responded to a medical call where an elderly gentleman named Richard Valois was transported to the hospital, where he later passed away.

Prior to his passing, Mr. Valois was concerned about how he was going to get his wife of over 50 years a birthday card, officers said.

Over 20 Altamonte Springs police officers arrived at Mrs. Valois' house to present her with the signed canvasses and sing "Happy Birthday. pic.twitter.com/P6V3NvGZRM — Altamonte Springs (@CityofAltamonte) April 23, 2020

After hearing this story, Officer Desmond bought two large canvasses and some sharpies and left them at the police station for others to sign so he could give Mrs. Valois the birthday card her husband wanted to give her, according to the tweet.

On Mrs. Valois’ birthday, over 20 Altamonte Springs police officers arrived at her house to present her with the signed canvasses and they would sing happy birthday, all while taking proper precautions and wearing personal protective equipment, photos from the event showed.

Happy birthday, Mrs. Valois!