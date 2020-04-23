Coronavirus: More big cats test positive for coronavirus at Bronx Zoo

Seven more big cats at the Bronx Zoo have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to eight.

The Wildlife Conservation Society, which runs the zoo, says three tigers and three African lions started showing symptoms in early April, just after a 4-year-old Malayan tiger tested positive for coronavirus.

Another tiger has the virus but is asymptomatic.

The zoo says all the animals are doing well.

They were infected by a staff member, though it's unclear how.

Protective measures are now in place for any workers interacting with the animals.

Also in New York, two household cats have tested positive for coronavirus after showing respiratory symptoms.

Officials say there is no evidence pets play a role in spreading coronavirus.

