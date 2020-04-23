COVID-19 antibody testing site coming to Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A new site where residents can have a blood sample drawn to determine whether they have COVID-19 antibodies and are potentially immune to the deadly respiratory illness is coming to the Volusia County Fairgrounds within the next week.

Rep. David Santiago made the announcement Thursday.

“These types of blood drawn tests for the antibodies are more thorough and tend to be more reliable then the finger-stick version being proposed by some. Furthermore, this large scale approach for a test of this kind is the first in Central Florida," Santiago said.

The test is not for anyone currently experiencing symptoms but is instead used to see if someone has previously been infected and could now be immune from contracting the illness again.

The site will open at some point next week, although an exact date has not been determined. Family Health Source will use resources from its drive-up coronavirus testing sites in Deltona and Daytona Beach to help facilitate the blood-draw antibody tests.

Santiago said in a Facebook video that the test will be free and open to anyone who would like one.

In Lake County, Adult Medicine announced it had partnered with the Florida Department of Health to provide antibody testing at a cost of $20 for Lake County residents and $85 for everyone else through May 17.

Antibody testing is also available in Melbourne and costs $100 for anyone who doesn’t have insurance.

OMNI Healthcare, which operates that site, conducts the tests with finger pricks and offers results within minutes.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’d like to see expanded antibody testing because it could help researchers identify those who contracted the coronavirus without ever experiencing symptoms. It could also be useful to first responders and health care workers who are on the front lines to know whether they could be less susceptible to infection.

